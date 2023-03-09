Leeds United are on the brink of the Premier League drop zone and a supercomputer has cast a fresh verdict on whether or not the Whites will survive the drop and the outcome of Saturday’s clash against Brighton.

Javi Gracia’s Whites suffered a fresh setback in last weekend’s clash at London rivals Chelsea who recorded a 1-0 success to inflict a first Leeds league defeat with Gracia at the helm. The reverse left the Whites fourth-bottom in the Premier League table and only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference with 13 games left to play.

The Whites take on high-flying Brighton at Elland Road this weekend and the super computer from Five Thirty Eight believes Leeds will fall to a 14th defeat of the season in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off against the Seagulls.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final standings will present themselves.

Leeds are given just a 25 per cent chance of beating Brighton for whom a victory is rated a probability of 51 per cent with 24 per cent about the draw. Leeds would consequently be in the drop zone if third-bottom Everton picked up a point at home to Brentford this weekend or if either second-bottom Southampton or bottom side AFC Southampton amassed three points.

Bournemouth host Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime whilst Southampton visit Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Following last weekend’s results and ahead of this weekend’s action, this is where Leeds now feature in FiveThirtyEight’s final predicted standings and with how many points in a table featuring a big gap back to the division’s bottom nine.

