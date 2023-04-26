Leeds United drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Elland Road on Tuesday night

Leeds United stopped the rot with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Tuesday night as they ended a run of three-straight defeats in the Premier League.

The Whites remain just two points above the bottom three with Everton, Southampton and Nottingham Forest still to play this week.

Leeds head to Bournemouth this weekend before games against Man City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham to finish the season.

Luis Sinisterra put Leeds ahead in the first half but a Jamie Vardy strike 10 minutes from time earned a draw for Leicester on a frustrating night for the Whites as Patrick Bamford missed a golden chance late in the game.

Following Tuesday’s games, data experts have predicted how the final table will look come May and where Leeds will finish as they seek to avoid a return to the Championship.

