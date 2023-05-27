Second-bottom Leeds must beat Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road and hope that both fourth-bottom Everton plus third-bottom Leicester City also slip up in their final games. But the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight does not hold much hope for Sam Allardyce’s side in their final day predictions.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League standings will present themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are given just a 32 per cent chance of beating Spurs for whom an Elland Road away victory is rated a probability of 46 per cent. A draw is rated a 22 per cent chance, all of which suggests that Tottenham will very likely leave with at least a point.

LAST DAY PREDICTIONS: For Leeds United and boss Sam Allardyce, above. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

The Whites would consequently be relegated, regardless of events at Everton and Leicester but FiveThirtyEight fancy the chances of both the Toffees and Foxes in their last day tests.

An Everton win at home to Bournemouth is rated a probability of 58 per cent with 22 per cent about the draw. The Cherries are given just a 20 per cent chance of leaving Merseyside with the win that Leeds need.