Supercomputer predicts final Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City results and who goes down
Second-bottom Leeds must beat Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road and hope that both fourth-bottom Everton plus third-bottom Leicester City also slip up in their final games. But the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight does not hold much hope for Sam Allardyce’s side in their final day predictions.
Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League standings will present themselves.
Leeds are given just a 32 per cent chance of beating Spurs for whom an Elland Road away victory is rated a probability of 46 per cent. A draw is rated a 22 per cent chance, all of which suggests that Tottenham will very likely leave with at least a point.
The Whites would consequently be relegated, regardless of events at Everton and Leicester but FiveThirtyEight fancy the chances of both the Toffees and Foxes in their last day tests.
An Everton win at home to Bournemouth is rated a probability of 58 per cent with 22 per cent about the draw. The Cherries are given just a 20 per cent chance of leaving Merseyside with the win that Leeds need.
Leicester, meanwhile, host West Ham for whom a victory at the King Power is rated a probability of 32 per cent. The draw is given a 24 per cent chance with 42 per cent about a Foxes success, again suggesting that Dean Smith’s side will bag at least a point. Considering all of the above, Leeds are subsequently predicted to be relegated in 19th place along with Leicester in 18th as Everton survive.