Leeds United ’s battle for promotion to the Premier League took another twist on Wednesday night as Ipswich Town were held to a 0-0 draw by Watford. On Tuesday, the Whites struggled to break down a determined Sunderland outfit as they drew 0-0 at Elland Road - although they were not aided by two penalty shouts falling on deaf ears.

However, Ipswich were unable to take full advantage as they moved back ahead of Leeds by just a single point. Four games remain for Leeds and Ipswich while Leicester City have five fixtures remaining as the fight for the top two places hots up. Leicester City have the first chance this weekend to put some points on the board as they travel to Plymouth Argyle on Friday evening. Leeds host Blackburn Rovers at 12.30pm on Saturday while Ipswich are at home to Middlesbrough.