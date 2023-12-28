It was a tale of two fixtures either side of Christmas for Leeds United as the club continues to push for promotion

A late Preston North End goal dealt Leeds United a serving of Christmas blues on Boxing Day with Daniel Farke's men now winning just one of their last four outings.

The 89th-minute Liam Millar goal snatched a point from the Whites just minutes after Pascal Struijk's penalty appeared to have salvaged something for the 10-men of the Yorkshire club. That defeat came just days after a vital win against second-placed Ipswich Town at Elland Road, which had left spirits high on Christmas Day.

Luckily for Leeds United, there's an immediate chance to bounce back with a trip to West Brom on Friday before hosting struggling Birmingham City on New Year's Day at home. As the fixtures come thick and fast, the YEP looks at the latest predicted Championship table according to the stats experts at Opta.

