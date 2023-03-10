A supercomputer has predicted every result in the Premier League this weekend as Leeds United return to action against Brighton.

A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of every Premier League fixture this weekend ahead of some big games at both ends of the table.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches. Their SPI includes a rating for each team’s attacking and defensive strengths.

Leeds boss Javi Gracia has welcomed key pair Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra back to training but has yet to make a call on their availability for Saturday’s clash with Brighton.

Rodrigo has been absent since the FA Cup win over Accrington while Sinisterra was forced off early on in the draw with Old Trafford.

“They are doing something with the team, they are starting because some long-term injured players need a process to adapt and to come back with the team,” revealed Gracia on Thursday.

“They are doing something. In the next training session we will evaluate the situation we are in, if they are to help us in the next game or if it is better to wait.”

Ahead of this weekend’s games, here is the most likely result in every fixture according to the data experts...

1 . Bournemouth v Liverpool Home win: 14%. Draw: 17%. Away win: 69%.

2 . Everton v Brentford Home win: 33%. Draw: 25%. Away win: 42%.

3 . Tottenham v Nottingham Forest Home win: 69%. Draw: 20%. Away win: 12%.

4 . Leicester City v Chelsea Home win: 33%. Draw: 27%. Away win: 40%.