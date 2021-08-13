Thousands of football fans will have spent their free-time in recent weeks selecting their Fantasy Football team ahead of tonight’s Premier League opener between Brentford and Arsenal.

Does Jack Grealish go straight in? Will Jadon Sancho start? Will Patrick Bamford do as well as he did last season?

FreeSuperTips have used their very own supercomputer to identify the best XI to pick according to statistics.

Some big names were left out, however this team scored a whopping 1,917 points last season and could quite possibly leave you top of your league and have your friends wondering how you did it!

Here is the best Fantasy Football team according to statistics...

1. Emiliano Martínez - £5.5m Emiliano Martínez had a superb first season with Aston Villa, being named their Player of the Season. The Argentinian went onto win the Copa America this summer and also claimed the Golden Glove award. Arsenal will definitely be regretting selling the keeper. Photo: Catherine Ivill

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £5.5m Aaron Wan-Bissaka was ever-present in Manchester United's starting XI and has gradually improved his attacking input since arriving at the club in 2019. The defender scored twice for the Red Devils during the Premier League campaign. Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Aaron Cresswell - £5.5m Aaron Cresswell had a superb season for West Ham United as David Moyes side achieved Europa League qualification. The full-back claimed the most assists in the Hammers' squad (8) last season. Photo: Marc Atkins

4. Ruben Dias - £6m Ruben Dias massively exceeded what were very high expectations following his arrival at Man City last summer, picking up the Premier League's Player of the Season award to go alongside his Premier League winners medal. The Portuguese was a rock at the back and will most likely be at his best again this season. Photo: Jose Coelho - Pool