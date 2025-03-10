Supercomputer forecasts huge Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United change in new predicted final Championship table and points amid Portsmouth setback

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:08 BST
The Leeds United picture has changed at the top of the Championship table and a supercomputer is forecasting even bigger changes in its new predicted final table and points.

Leeds went into Sunday’s clash at Portsmouth having seen their advantage at the top of the division whittled right down by both the Blades and Clarets over the last week. Following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom for Daniel Farke’s side, back-to-back wins for both Sheffield United and Burnley left the second-placed Blades only behind Leeds on goal difference and the Clarets only two points adrift in third.

Sunday’s contest, though, represented a Whites game in hand and a chance to kick back clear but Farke’s men blew their lines in falling to a 1-0 defeat. With just ten games left, it’s left Leeds top of the pile on goal difference alone and with just a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.

The top of the table looks very different to how it presented itself this time last week and the supercomputer from the team at Football Web Pages is expecting it to look very different again after the final round of games in May. Here, in reverse order, is their new predicted final table.

