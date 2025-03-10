Leeds went into Sunday’s clash at Portsmouth having seen their advantage at the top of the division whittled right down by both the Blades and Clarets over the last week. Following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom for Daniel Farke’s side, back-to-back wins for both Sheffield United and Burnley left the second-placed Blades only behind Leeds on goal difference and the Clarets only two points adrift in third.

Sunday’s contest, though, represented a Whites game in hand and a chance to kick back clear but Farke’s men blew their lines in falling to a 1-0 defeat. With just ten games left, it’s left Leeds top of the pile on goal difference alone and with just a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.