Leeds headed for Saturday afternoon’s clash at the division’s bottom side Cardiff City on the back of a first league defeat of the season through the previous weekend’s 1-0 loss at home to Burnley. Following the defeat which was accompanied by boosts for United’s promotion rivals, the supercomputer at Football Web Pages predicted that Leeds would miss not just the automatic promotion spots but also the play-offs via a seventh-placed finish.

But a much-changed verdict has suddenly been formed following a 2-0 win at Cardiff for Daniel Farke’s side and the latest twists with United’s promotion rivals. Top three West Brom, Sunderland and Burnley all won at the weekend in addition to fifth-placed Sheffield United who are one point and one place above sixth-placed Leeds. There were, though, setbacks for Middlesbrough who were beaten 1-0 at Sunderland in the Wear-Tees derby and also Watford who were stuffed 4-1 at Norwich City.