Sunderland v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference every word on January need, injuries, top two and Mateo Joseph praise
Third-placed Leeds continued their excellent recent form with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers via goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville. The second of quickfire consecutive away games will now present itself on Tuesday evening against sixth-placed Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats sacked manager Tony Mowbray after the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall left the club in ninth place but Sunderland bounced back with a 2-1 triumph at home to Saturday’s visitors West Brom which put the team back in the play-offs places. Mike Dodds is currently in caretaker charge as the club’s search for a new boss continues. Farke held his pre-match press conference at 2pm at Thorp Arch and here is every word from United’s boss.
Sunderland v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference every word
Have the injuries for Firpo and Byram made you think about January and the left back situation?
"I wouldn't label just because they are out right now with injuries. I had it in my mind anyway because we know also about the injury history of Junior Firpo who has been more then unlucky during his time here although he is such a physical player if he is fit and available. We know what Sam Byram had to deal with throughout his career and I had this in my head anyway, so I wouldn't say that they're both right now in the middle of December injured that is is more urgent because I hope also that Junior will be able to return in the upcoming days also back into training. He won't be available for this week but then hopefully at some point even around Christmas he will be back available and also with Sam I expect him then to be at least back available at least for the first game in the league again in January. So not just because of these injuries but because of their history in terms of injuries I think we have to keep it a bit in our head yes."
You were very clear on Saturday that key players won't be leaving in January but there's quite a few players who aren't playing too much at the moment, are you as firm on them staying as well?
"Yes."
Can you expand on that? If a player says I am not playing, I need to go out and play for the sake of my own career - what would you say to them?
"No because you can't be successful in the league with just 11 players who are in the starting lineups. You need the whole group and I also don't differ between players who are in the starting lineup or sometimes on the bench. Quite often you have different periods in the season. There are players who are involved in the first ten games in the starting lineup and at the moment sometimes they are just on the bench or sometimes they just don't make it to the game day squad. The momentum changes that quickly and obviously during this moment when you are playing everything is okay and then when sometimes you are just on the bench and not in the gameday squad then you are not that happy and want to play again. That's quite normal. But if we allow each and every player to leave then more or less you have to go with XI players and, no, all the players, we are fully convinced will stay with us, at least we want them to stay with us. That's definitely a fact. I don't see why a player who is important for us, who I rate as important for us and who we rate to be important, why we should let him go and become weaker in January. No, we want to be successful by the end of the season and instead of getting weaker we want to get even better. For that, I don't see any player who is valuable and important for us to leave in January. Yes, if you are perhaps position no 26 in our squad anyhow then we can speak about if it is a young player if it makes sense to loan him out to give him some game time for his development because it is beneficial for the mid and the long term. But there are not 11 key players for me, there are definitely 17-18-19 players who each have the chance to be in each and every game in the starting line up, I don't see that any key player should leave. If we let one of these key players leave then something really extraordinary has to happen but I don't see this in January if I am honest."
Would you address players directly talking about a Leicester or an Ipswich or would you expect players like Cooper to maybe police that in the dressing room?
"No, we also don't hide behind the fact. It is also totally allowed to think if an opponent drops some points to feel slightly more happy than the other way around. It's totally allowed and it's also allowed to have a look at the table. It's not like we are so addicted that the players are not allowed. It's not witchcraft and it's also quite natural that you have a look at the table and also feel that when an opponent drops points and you improve in the table and you climb up the table to be happy and to feel the joy. I don't want to take this away. This is all okay. It's just more like the general message is, no, we're not addicted to it. It's not like after a good result of our opponents that we are unbelievably down and that after a poor result we're celebrating and dancing on the table. Our main focus really has just been on us than all the other things. It also belongs to football. It's why we love this game and e love to discuss the situation in the table and get some positive developments and to suffer sometimes when there is a setback. I don't want to take this away, this is also a part where we all love this game and believe me, even managers and football players sometimes love this game. It is all allowed and everything is all okay because if you make something out of it then you are overdoing things and then you're not cool enough in the head when it comes down to really crunch time and crucial game, so, yes, my players are allowed and also to speak this and joke about this in the dressing room but we are definitely not obsessed, no."
On signing youngsters to come through the ranks like Cree, Struijk and Meslier - like to see that again?
"Yes but to be honest it's also not that easy to bring each and every time a player out like Cree Summerville. He us labelled at the moment as the best offensive player in this league so it's not always possible to bring each and every season a player like this into the first team level so it's hard work. In developing their personality and also their skills on youth level, you have to work hard, but I think overall this club has a great track record in these terms. Yes, in recent years, sometimes it was a bit more difficult if I am honest in comparison to perhaps several, several years ago but it has also to do with that it's perhaps a bit easier to come through while the first team is playing League One or Championship level in comparison to Premier League level. I think it should always be a major part and major value in our club that we want to develop our own players and create then really first team players out of them or to create values if we want to sell them one day. I think this should always be a part of the philosophy of Leeds United and to be honest this is also what we want to develop. It's not that easy as first team manager when you have such a turnaround like we had in the summer to concentrate just on these topics in the in the first months. But more like to be there with the right decisions, offer them this chance and to create also a path is quite important. You can also be sure that the longer I work for this club, the more attention I will also put on on this level because this should always be a cornerstone of our philosophy, yes."
Does a good right back make a good left back?
"Not always. But we have also with this experiences. For example Sam Byram who played until his middle 20s as a right back and we would call him a bit more a left back. Also with Philipp Lahm in Germany who was probably at his time the best left back in the world and outstanding German captain and just in his later 20s he moved back to a right back position again. It depends always on the on the player quite often. Especially a player who is there with technical skills and good passing skills who is a right footed player can also play really good on the left side because he has also good passing angles to open the game, to cut inside and to play different roles, like for example Sam Byram has done or Philipp Lahm but I don't want to compare them both too much if I'm honest. But there are other examples and yes, it's definitely possible to shine even if you are a right footed player on the left side."
On data analysis, is the load too great?
"I don't want to complain too much because we all have the pros of things and the rewards. But I would like to have sometimes less loads and smarter TV picks. It is not good for the quality of the players or the game. But it is like it is and you have to adapt to it. But it's important that the hey people in this are smart with their decisions."
How have you developed Mateo Joseph? How has he improved?
"I think it was a pretty impressive pre-season. Sadly he had this long term injury where he was out and especially for a young player who has to earn his player and his place, it's always difficult when you're out for several weeks and then you have to be patient but also work harder than more or less all the others in order in order to come back and this is what he has done in the last weeks. I was pretty impressed. Although he was not always called up for the traveling squad, I spoke a lot with him and we speak about tactical things, about what he can improve and has to improve in his game but also about the soft skills and I have to praise him for his attitude because he is always on it and even sometimes when he is not in the game day squad he is working harder and then also tries to shine then for example in games at under 21 level and this is what you have to do as a young player when you are not involved. For that, it was no gift for him but I got the feeling that he's ready right now to improve us and to shine. Yes, it was just 10 or 15 minutes on the pitch but he has used his chance with a good performance and this was definitely, definitely a good shift. In this way he has to keep going and then he will definitely have a bright future in the game and we will all hopefully have lots of joy and fun with him here in a Leeds shirt and we are all happy that we have him."
On Hjelde - is he avialble?
“Yes, he is also available. He is also a potential guy who can play there but at the moment we're focusing a bit more on a few other players but he is also still an option that we have still available and in the last weeks he was a bit more involved with our Under 21s."
How comfortable would you be with perhaps Gray, Spence or Ayling playing 90 minutes at left back if needed?
"I am fully convinced and we have also a few other options. I'm fully convinced because I trust my whole group and if one player is not available, there's also always a chance for a different player to shine and this is also a typical situation for the Championship. Sometimes you have for one position, two or three players available and you have a tough decision to make and to think about this. And then sometimes more or less two or three natural left backs are not available and you have to go for a different option. I'm used to it. Obviously I would have liked to have had Jamie, to have had Sam and Junior available but this is the situation and we just have to adapt and I trust my whole group. For that, it's a chance also for a different player to shine and to step up and I am fully convinced that whoever I pick in the team that they will fulfil my wishes."