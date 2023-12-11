"No because you can't be successful in the league with just 11 players who are in the starting lineups. You need the whole group and I also don't differ between players who are in the starting lineup or sometimes on the bench. Quite often you have different periods in the season. There are players who are involved in the first ten games in the starting lineup and at the moment sometimes they are just on the bench or sometimes they just don't make it to the game day squad. The momentum changes that quickly and obviously during this moment when you are playing everything is okay and then when sometimes you are just on the bench and not in the gameday squad then you are not that happy and want to play again. That's quite normal. But if we allow each and every player to leave then more or less you have to go with XI players and, no, all the players, we are fully convinced will stay with us, at least we want them to stay with us. That's definitely a fact. I don't see why a player who is important for us, who I rate as important for us and who we rate to be important, why we should let him go and become weaker in January. No, we want to be successful by the end of the season and instead of getting weaker we want to get even better. For that, I don't see any player who is valuable and important for us to leave in January. Yes, if you are perhaps position no 26 in our squad anyhow then we can speak about if it is a young player if it makes sense to loan him out to give him some game time for his development because it is beneficial for the mid and the long term. But there are not 11 key players for me, there are definitely 17-18-19 players who each have the chance to be in each and every game in the starting line up, I don't see that any key player should leave. If we let one of these key players leave then something really extraordinary has to happen but I don't see this in January if I am honest."