First team defender Pascal Struijk captained the Whites whose side also featured new recruit James Debayo.

Debayo joined the club from Watford in the summer and lined up alongside Kris Moore at centre-back as Struijk played in the holding midfield role.

Sunderland dominated the opening exchanges and only a smart save from Whites keeper Harry Christie denied Nathan Newall as he broke down the left flank.

STUNNING SOLO: From Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Christie was then beaten just three minutes later as Cameron Jessup was afforded too much space in the box from a corner and took full advantage by steering home a neat finish into the roof of the net.

The Black Cats continued to cause problems and Newall fired just over before Christie came to the rescue once again when tipping a cross-cum-shot from Ethan Kachosa wide.

But Leeds gradually got going and after Amari Miller had sent an effort over the bar, the Whites equalised through a brilliant solo goal from Summerville.

The Dutch teenager picked up possession some 25 yards out and produced a neat turn before weaving his way into the area and unleashing a fine finish into the roof of the net.

Max Dean was then almost played in moments later as the Whites ended the half on top.

Summerville and Struijk were then taken off during the interval as Stuart McKinstry and Nohan Kenneh were introduced.

McKinstry immediately caused problems and his corner found Sean McGurk whose rising shot was tipped over the bar but Sunderland put themselves back in front in the 55th minute when a cross from Newall was slammed home by former Whites Academy player Kachosa.

The Black Cats then squandered a huge chance to bag a third as Joe Ryder blasted his attempt over the bar after being played in one on one.

Leeds responded and Debayo saw a header cleared off the line from a corner, after which Sunderland countered and would have made it 3-1 but for a fine save from Christie to tip Caden Kelly's drive wide.

At the other end, an overhead kick from Kenneh was deflected wide and Sunderland were then reduced to ten men as Ryder was booked for two almost identical fouls within two minutes of each other.

United piled forward looking for an equaliser but McGurk sent a curled effort wide before Sunderland survived a goalmouth scramble in the 89th minute, after which Kenneh fired straight at 'keeper Jack McIntyre from the middle of the box.

Miller then led one last Whites attack in the third and final minute of added time but sent his shot over the bar as part of a frustrating afternoon for the Whites.

Leeds United under-23s v Sunderland: Christy, Sutcliffe, Struijk (Kenneh 46), Moore, Ferguson (Gray 55), Debayo, Summerville (McKinstry 46), Snowdon, Dean, McGurk, Miller. Subs not used: Ombang, Gray, Spencer.

