Young Sunderland star Chris Rigg has given his verdict on Friday night’s 2-2 draw with Leeds.

Teen Sunderland star Chris Rigg has issued his Leeds United draw verdict with a message to fans following Friday’s incredible conclusion at the Stadium of Light.

Rigg, 17, fired his Black Cats into a ninth-minute lead against the Whites but Daniel Farke’s Whites then produced a strong response and led just before the hour mark after goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo.

Leeds then looked destined to leave with all three points but a seemingly harmless ball into the box bounced beyond Illan Meslier in the 97th minute to gift the Black Cats a draw.

Speaking post match to Sky Sports, Rigg declared that the noise created by Sunderland’s fans was key as he hailed a “brilliant” point against Farke’s Whites.

"It was a positive start and then we dropped off a little bit but obviously in big games like this you need the crowd and they didn't stop for 90 minutes,” said Rigg.

“We can thank them really.”

Pressed on whether the late leveller and draw would give his side a real boost, Rigg declared: “That's what we say. If you go into an international break with a point or a victory then I think it leads you on to a good next set of games. I think it was a brilliant point.