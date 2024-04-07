Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will be without club captain Corry Evans on Tuesday night when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United. Evans hasn't featured for the Black Cats all season due to a knee injury but he is now in the final stages of his recovery and has represented the club's U21s side on two occasions in recent weeks.

As such there had been hope that Evans would be fit enough to play a part in the game against the Whites, but after suffering a setback in training last week, the Northern Ireland international missed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Bristol City at the Stadium of Light. Interim manager Mike Dodds doesn't expect to see him make a return to action until later this month.

"Corry had a little bit of a reaction in training, nothing major - so he's back in part-training now but he won't be available this weekend," Dodds confirmed in the build-up to the clash with the Robins. "He'll be back fully training with the squad next weekend, we obviously want to get him back as quickly as we can."

While Evans won't be involved, Nazariy Rusyn has returned to training after a slight calf issue and could make his return against the Whites.

After losing 5-1 on home soil against Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday, Sunderland responded by keeping a clean sheet and picking up a point against Liam Manning's Bristol on Saturday. Dodds' side hit seven shots on target but couldn't break the deadlock and pick up what would have been just their second win in 10 games.

However, it gives them something to build on going into Saturday's game with Dodds expecting at least the same level of performance in West Yorkshire.

"Monday I didn't see coming which frustrated and angered me, so I was hoping to see a significant reaction from the players," the Sunderland boss said after seeing his pick up a point. "I thought we got that and it could have been out of sight in the first half, it should have been a lot more comfortable.