All the latest on Sunderland's search for a new manager as they prepare to face Leeds United.

Leeds United face Blackburn Rovers this weekend ahead of a quick turnaround, with more mid-week action to navigate next week. The Whites go from Lancashire on Saturday to Wearside on Tuesday, facing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Ahead of that one, Sunderland have sacked head coach Tony Mowbray, and that's despite the veteran leading the Black Cats to a play-off spot last season, while they remain within touching distance of the top six this term. The Black Cats are now searching for a new head coach, and here we round up the latest on their search as they prepare to face Leeds.

Hellberg interest

Sunderland are said to be considering the appointment of Swedish boss Kim Hellberg as they continue interviews for the position, according to reports in the Scandinavian media. Hellberg led IFK Varnamo to fifth spot in the Swedish top-flight last season, and he is still only 35 years of age.

That season finished last month, and Hellberg resigned from his position in a bid to seek a new challenge. Sunderland have taken notice, and it's claimed they have reportedly approached the young boss to interview for the position.

The other contenders

The Sunderland Echo say the new head coach hiring process should 'not be a lengthy one'. They say Reims boss Will Still remains someone the Black Cats board are keen on.