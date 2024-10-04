Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s stoppage time goalscorer Alan Browne has mocked Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier following his late error at the Stadium of Light.

The Whites’ goalkeeper fumbled Browne’s late attempt at goal allowing the Black Cats to draw level in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the second half.

Interviewed by Sky Sports after the game, Browne said: "The ‘keeper chucked it in the net so fair play to him", in response to the Frenchman’s error.

Meslier received treatment for a head injury during the 72nd minute of the game but remained on the pitch. It is unclear whether the player sustained a concussion following the incident.

Browne’s attempt has gone down as a Junior Firpo own goal after the ball took a deflection off the Dominican Republic full-back’s head en route to Meslier’s goal.

"I'm disappointed for him," Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris said, who worked with the goalkeeper at Lorient.

"I like this boy and I like the goalkeeper as well. Everyone on the pitch can make a mistake. For a goalkeeper and a striker, when you make a big mistake the consequences are very important.”