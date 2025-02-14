Sunderland get big double boost for Leeds United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have received a big double boost for Monday night’s Championship visit to Leeds.

Boss Regis Le Bris has provided his Sunderland team news for Monday night’s Championship clash at Leeds United and news of a big double Black Cats boost.

The Black Cats have had several players out injured of late but Le Bris has revealed that previously sidelined pair Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are both now options for Monday night’s huge showdown at Elland Road.

Winger Mundle and Republic of Ireland international midfielder Browne have both been out since November, Mundle sidelined with a hamstring injury and Browne having fractured one of the bones in his leg.

Browne, though, came through 45 minutes for Sunderland’s under-21s in the midweek win against Huddersfield Town and is now back in the mix along with Mundle.

Le Bris also revealed that Tommy Watson is nearing a return but will not be ready for Monday’s clash in West Yorkshire.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference and as quoted by the Northern Echo, Le Bris said: “Romaine is an option for us. We will have to see. We have many players available now, so the selection will be tough. But Romaine should be available. Alan came through the game in the week okay. He is ready to play. Tommy will be back in training next week.”