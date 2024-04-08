Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will travel to face Leeds United on Tuesday night without Nazariy Rusyn, Mike Dodds has confirmed. The Black Cats make the trip to West Yorkshire this week on the back of a 0-0 draw with Bristol City over the weekend, which was seen as a huge improvement in terms of performance after starting last week with a 5-1 hammering against Blackburn Rovers.

As such, they will arrive at Elland Road with a degree of confidence, but as they look for just their second win since mid-February, Dodds had hoped to see Sunderland boast more of an attacking threat due to the return of Rusyn. The forward has been missing in recent weeks due to a calf issue and while he has only bagged two league goals this season, he has played his part during 21 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Dodds has confirmed that the clash with Leeds will come too soon for the Ukrainian, and it seems there is a chance he could be forced to sit out of the club's five remaining fixtures.

“He’s not close,” Dodds admitted ahead of the game, per the Sunderland Echo. “He was out on the grass running today but he’s not with the group. He’s still going to be a couple of weeks and will probably be touch and go whether he’s back for the Sheffield Wednesday game.”

Rusyn is joined on the Black Cats sidelines by Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton, but there is also concern over the fitness of Trai Hume, who Leeds have actually been linked to in recent weeks.

“Trai picked up a little bit of a knock in the game but he got through it. There are one or two we are having to manage a little bit,” Dodds added on Monday.