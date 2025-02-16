Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are heading for Monday night’s clash at Elland Road sat seven points behind the Whites.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has made a Leeds United gap declaration ahead of Monday night’s showdown at Elland Road with a 12-game reminder.

Sheffield United, Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland have pulled clear in the division’s automatic promotion race which is now led by Chris Wilder’s Blades following Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Luton Town.

Sheffield United’s triumph saw Leeds drop to second but just one point behind the Blades and with Monday night’s hosting of Sunderland now acting as a game in hand.

After a goalless draw for third-placed Burnley in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End, a Leeds win would also establish a new seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to the third-placed Clarets.

Victory for Daniel Farke’s side would also kick Leeds ten points clear of fourth-placed Sunderland who are heading to Elland Road seven points behind their hosts.

Le Bris, though, whose side could close to within four points of Leeds with an away win, insists Monday night’s clash will not be defining for either side and that Leeds were no certainties to keep up their “stable” form in the 12-game run-in.

Pressed on facing a direct promotion rival and whether that added more importance to the clash, Le Bris reasoned: "Yes, sure, because if we lose the gap will be more important.

"But at the same time we can't expect anything because the dynamics are still unpredictable.

"So far they were very stable but they can struggle as well.

"It's still, at the end, three points to play for and it doesn't define our season. "It doesn't define their season and we have 12 games to play after that so many points to win."