Sunderland 2 Leeds United 2 recap and reaction: Illan Meslier howler gifts Black Cats a draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will conclude a very busy seven days with tonight’s Championship clash at leaders Sunderland where a huge chance presents itself for the injury-hit Whites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds had to settle for a point from Tuesday night’s fixture at Norwich City which arrived hot on the heels of Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City. But the point still kept Leeds on the coat-tails of the division’s frontrunners and Daniel Farke’s Whites now have the chance to move top with victory at Sunderland tonight.

The Black Cats are three points ahead of Leeds but only with a plus two better goal difference and having scored one more goal. It means a two-goal win for Leeds would send them first and a win of any kind would put the Whites into the division’s automatic promotion places ahead of the weekend’s other games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad