Sunderland 2 Leeds United 2 recap and reaction: Illan Meslier howler gifts Black Cats a draw
Leeds had to settle for a point from Tuesday night’s fixture at Norwich City which arrived hot on the heels of Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City. But the point still kept Leeds on the coat-tails of the division’s frontrunners and Daniel Farke’s Whites now have the chance to move top with victory at Sunderland tonight.
The Black Cats are three points ahead of Leeds but only with a plus two better goal difference and having scored one more goal. It means a two-goal win for Leeds would send them first and a win of any kind would put the Whites into the division’s automatic promotion places ahead of the weekend’s other games.
Here, upon landing at the Stadium of Light, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, team news and confirmed line ups followed by match updates, reaction and analysis. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
FULL TIME
Thrown away. 2-2.
Leeds pushing for a winner
But time is surely up
Dreadful
No danger at all, ball trickling back to him, lets it go through his legs and over the line, how?????
OH MY GOD MESLIER HOWLER 2-2
OH MY GOD. AWFUL. THROUGH HIS LEGS.
One last chance
Free kick into the mixer
A wild swipe
90 + 6: By Bogle, booked
Leeds sub
90 + 5: Gnonto off for Byram, almost there.
90 + 5: Shot slammed into the side netting
Corner to Sunderland
90 + 5: Nervy moments
Sunderland free kick
90 + 4: Looking to build from the back but time running out
CHANCE LEEDS, should be over
90 + 3: Aaronson and Gnonto are through but get in each other’s way, Aaronson shot blocked, corner, good play by Schmidt
Leeds sub
90 + 2: Schmidt on for Ramazani
Good defending
90 + 2: By Firpo, good tackle and then closes down as Sunderland lose the ball
Added time
90: SIX minutes. Meslier smothers another cross
Another Leeds change
90: Schmidt about to come on
Gnonto again
88: Wins another free kick out wide
Firpo back up
88: To more boos. Meslier to now take the free kick
