Sunderland 2 Leeds United 2 recap and reaction: Illan Meslier howler gifts Black Cats a draw

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 23:26 GMT
Leeds United will conclude a very busy seven days with tonight’s Championship clash at leaders Sunderland where a huge chance presents itself for the injury-hit Whites.

Leeds had to settle for a point from Tuesday night’s fixture at Norwich City which arrived hot on the heels of Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City. But the point still kept Leeds on the coat-tails of the division’s frontrunners and Daniel Farke’s Whites now have the chance to move top with victory at Sunderland tonight.

The Black Cats are three points ahead of Leeds but only with a plus two better goal difference and having scored one more goal. It means a two-goal win for Leeds would send them first and a win of any kind would put the Whites into the division’s automatic promotion places ahead of the weekend’s other games.

Here, upon landing at the Stadium of Light, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, team news and confirmed line ups followed by match updates, reaction and analysis. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sunderland 2 Leeds United 2 recap and reaction

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 23:24 GMT

Reaction from Daniel Farke

Reaction from Daniel Farke

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:57 GMT

FULL TIME

Thrown away. 2-2.

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:57 GMT

Leeds pushing for a winner

But time is surely up

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:56 GMT

Dreadful

No danger at all, ball trickling back to him, lets it go through his legs and over the line, how?????

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:55 GMT

OH MY GOD MESLIER HOWLER 2-2

OH MY GOD. AWFUL. THROUGH HIS LEGS.

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:54 GMT

One last chance

Free kick into the mixer

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:54 GMT

A wild swipe

90 + 6: By Bogle, booked

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:53 GMT

Leeds sub

90 + 5: Gnonto off for Byram, almost there.

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:53 GMT

Phew

90 + 5: Shot slammed into the side netting

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:53 GMT

Corner to Sunderland

90 + 5: Nervy moments

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:52 GMT

Sunderland free kick

90 + 4: Looking to build from the back but time running out

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:52 GMT

CHANCE LEEDS, should be over

90 + 3: Aaronson and Gnonto are through but get in each other’s way, Aaronson shot blocked, corner, good play by Schmidt

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:50 GMT

Leeds sub

90 + 2: Schmidt on for Ramazani

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:50 GMT

Good defending

90 + 2: By Firpo, good tackle and then closes down as Sunderland lose the ball

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:49 GMT

Added time

90: SIX minutes. Meslier smothers another cross

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:48 GMT

Another Leeds change

90: Schmidt about to come on

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:46 GMT

Gnonto again

88: Wins another free kick out wide

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024, 21:46 GMT

Firpo back up

88: To more boos. Meslier to now take the free kick

