The 2022/23 Premier League season is fast approaching and time is slowly ticking away for clubs across the division to get their transfer business done.
Leeds United had been expected to sign an England youth international following his exit from West Ham United but now look to be facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur while Newcastle United are reportedly set to ‘throw their hat in the ring’ of the race to sign a Leicester City midfielder.
Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are one of several clubs who are said to be interested in signing an Argentina international centre back this summer and Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign a defender from German side Mainz.
A Manchester United and Arsenal target has reportedly made it clear that he sees his future in the Premier League this summer while Mo Salah was apparently prepared to move to Chelsea before agreeing a deal that has made him Liverpool’s highest ever paid player.
Elsewhere, Fulham are keen to sign a Lyon defender on loan and Crystal Palace are plotting a move for a £20m rated Wolves midfielder who is thought to be on the radar of Southampton and Nottingham Forest.
Finally, Manchester United and Manchester City are both on alert to sign a Bayern Munich attacker who could be allowed to leave the Bundesliga giants for £35 million.
Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning: