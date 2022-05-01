The Premier League weekend action comes thick and fast as the relegation battle takes centre stage today following significant results in the title race yesterday.

Leeds United were comfortably beaten by league leaders Manchester City at Elland Road yesterday as Pep Guardiola’s side moved back above Liverpool.

The Reds had beaten Newcastle United earlier in the day to put the pressure on City but the reigning Champions dealt with it in style against Jesse Marsch’s side.

It will now be a nervous day for the Yorkshire club after Burnley’s win at Watford saw them leapfrog United who now sit 17th and just five points ahead of Everton in the relegation zone.

The Toffees can cut that gap to two points with a game in hand if they can beat Chelsea at Goodison Park today.

Speaking after the defeat, Jesse Marsch addressed injuries picked up by Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas and admitted the club were pessimistic and concerned for the versatile midfielder.

He said: “I want to talk about Stuart Dallas - we don’t think it’s good with his knee.

“Liam had a weird feeling in his knee after making a pass in warm-up,

“He will need a scan. We’re hopeful it’s not a major issue but we will see.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue to prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

