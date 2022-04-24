The Premier League season is fast approaching the final fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign as clubs begin their preparations for the summer transfer window.

Leeds United can take another big step towards Premier League safety tomorrow night when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

A win for the Yorkshire club could move them as many as eight points above 18th place, depending on results on Sunday, and would also make it five games without defeat for Jesse Marsch’s side.

The American coach was also asked about transfer during his pre-match press conference earlier this week, saying: “Typically the only thing I talk about from an outside perspective is how certain messaging can affect what’s happening to us inside, and for us to release the stress of what’s happening with the table and other matches.

“The only other part for me is just working intimately with players to help them grow and develop and understand their roles and commit to it all the way.

“I find that when we have that kind of work ethic and work style that we can really achieve a lot. We can get the best out of people.

“I don’t speak much with agents, I don’t speak much in a broad perspective of players about their careers - they have plenty of people around them to do that. I just tried to help them understand when they’re here with us how to maximise their potential.”

