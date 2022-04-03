The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break while clubs are still making moves behind the scenes as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Leeds United were back in action and managed a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Elland Road, a result which moves them another point clear of the relegation zone with Burnley and Watford both losing.

Jack Harrison opened the scoring for the Whites but James Ward-Prowse equalised and the two sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

United are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.

After the match, Whites’ boss Jesse Marsch said: “It was an intensive game with a lot of second balls and duels, one that we should have won," said Marsch.

"We knew it would be like this - intensive, tight, important to try, in compact moments, to find forward solutions to get into transition moments and put pressure on the opponents. Any time Saints get in your half, they start throwing balls into the box.

"The clarity of tactically what we want the game to look like, we were balanced, we didn’t give much away. We are trying to turn advantages into real chances, real chances into goals. I’m not worried about that - we have quality, with this style we will always be able to create chances. If we could just slow down and make the last pass a little cleaner or crisper then we’d have more goals. We’ll keep working on it but it’s a step in the right direction."

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Spurs reignite interest in Johnstone Tottenham are back in the hunt for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone but Newcastle, West Ham and Southamptom are all also keeping tabs on the England international (Mail on Sunday) Photo Sales

2. Real Madrid could move for Kante Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in discussing a deal for N’Golo Kante if the Chelsea midfielder becomes available this summer (AS) Photo Sales

3. Foxes consider ‘cashing in’ on Maddison Leicester City are considering whether to cash in on midfielder James Maddison this summer as they look to re-shape their squad (Mail on Sunday) Photo Sales

4. Origi closes in on Anfield exit Liverpool striker Divock Origi is close to agreeing a four-year contract with AC Milan (Calciomercato) Photo Sales