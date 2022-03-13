The latest round of Premier League fixtures continues later today but there are also plenty of big stories making headlines away from the pitch.

Leeds United are in action this afternoon as they host bottom of the table Norwich City at Elland Road.

New boss Jesse Marsch is still looking for his first one and the club desperately need points to help move them away from the relegation zone.

“This is a business for men,” said Marsch.

“We need to look clearly at each other in the eye and know it’s a difficult situation, but we’re not getting out of it by hiding or being afraid.

“Only by being brave, having courage and belief. That’s what leadership is about.

“I understand fans’ frustration and concern. The most important thing is the belief and the courage as a club, city, community.

“We cannot have doubts from every perspective as we will never achieve our goals. I am here to instil those things and confidence. With fans you have to earn it, it’s not given.

“The same with players and directors. I am not afraid. I am here for the right reasons and I want to help the club to be the things it can be.”

Leeds currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and a win today would open up a five point gap on 18th place Burnley.

Away from the pitch, here are the transfer rumour stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Lukaku willing to take pay cut to leave Chelsea Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea (Calciomercato) Photo Sales

2. Barcelona and Juventus monitoring Chelsea situation Several clubs are looking to take advantage of Chelsea’s current situation Barcelona monitoring Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta (Mundo Deportivo) while Juventus want Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri (Tuttosport) Photo Sales

3. Man U could beat Spurs to Johnstone signing Manchester United could bring Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford when his West Brom contract expires in the summer, beating Spurs and Southampton to the keeper’s signature (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Red Devils enter Isak race Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak (The Star) Photo Sales