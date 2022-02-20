Leeds United transfer news: Could Bielsa walk away from Leeds in summer?, £50m England international facing fight to remain at Manchester United

Marcelo Bielsa’s future at Leeds United remains unclear with a report today suggesting that the Argentine could leave Elland Road in the summer as it’s “impossible” to play in the Premier League without “total commitment”.

Elsewhere, a Newcastle United and Liverpool linked centre back is now thought to be of interest to Bayern Munich with the player’s current club looking for a fee in the region of £12.

A Brighton & Hove Albion defender, who is out of contract this summer, says he is putting himself “in the shop window” during his loan away from the Amex with the Seagulls yet to initiate talks.

Meanwhile, Burnley are being linked with a move for a £12m rated international star who has previously been rumoured to be of interest to Southampton and Celtic.

An Everton midfielder could be about to leave the club on loan this month due to interest from the Russian Premier League who can still make deals until next week while a new Tottenham Hotspur signing has discussed how to former Premier League stars helped him achieve his “dream” move to the English top flight.

Arsenal are interested in a Spanish international striker and his current club are “ready to sell” but they could face competition from Juventus where the player is currently on loan while Chelsea are targeting a Real Madrid defender.

Finally, Manchester United are planning a new contract for one of their defenders which could see another facing a fight for his place in the Old Trafford first team.

Here are Sunday’s Premier League transfer rumours.

1. Suarez and Cavani sold Spurs move to Bentacur New Spurs signing Rodrigo Bentacur says his international teammates at Uruguay discussed his move to London with him as Luis Suarez said it "would be a great move" and Edinson Cavani said it was a "spectacular league" to play in (Sky Sports) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales

2. Uncertain future for Wan-Bissaka due to Dalot deal Manchester United are set to trigger a contract extension for Diogo Dalot following his fine form, leaving £50m England international Aaron Wan-Bissaka's role in the team uncertain (The Star) Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales

3. Atletico "ready to sell" Arsenal target Morata Atletico Madrid are "ready to sell" former Chelsea striker and reported Arsenal target Alvaro Morata but the Gunners could face competition from Juventus where the Spaniard is currently on loan (Tuttomercato) Photo: Valerio Pennicino Photo Sales

4. Gbamin could leave Everton on loan Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin could leave on a loan this month to join CSKA Moscow with sides in the Russian Premier League still able to make transfer moves until February 22 (Liverpool Echo) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales