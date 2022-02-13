Despite a positive performance against Aston Villa midweek that saw them claim a point in a dramatic 3-3 draw, Leeds United were unable to keep up the intensity against Everton.
Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon handed the Toffees a 3-0 win over the Whites, leaving the Yorkshire club six points above the relegation zone.
Leeds next face a tough test against fierce rivals Manchester United next weekend.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Burnley target speaks out
MK Dons' midfielder Scott Twine has claimed that he hasn't thought about the rumours surrounding him and says he is 'enjoying himself' with the League One club. Burnley, Rangers and Norwich are considering moves for Twine. (MK Citizen)
Photo: George Wood
2. Man Utd lead race for £70m striker
Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to secure the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. It was claimed that the 22-year-old would cost £70 million earlier in the season, however he is out of contract in the summer. (Traspasos)
Photo: David Ramos
3. Liverpool keeping tabs on Villa ace
Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey. The midfielder has been in fantastic form since Steven Gerrard arrived at the club. (Fichajes)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA
4. MLS club reject offer for West Ham target
New York City FC have rejected a £7.4m bid for Valentin Castellanos from River Plate. Castellanos -last season's MLS Golden Boot winner - is also wanted by West Ham. (ESPN)
Photo: Michael Reaves