When does the transfer window open?

The Premier League transfer window opens on Friday June 10.

La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga open their transfer window on Friday July 1.

The Major Soccer League will open their window on July 4, and it will close on August 4.

Deals agreed between leagues with different windows can be ratified when the signing club's window opens.

When does the transfer window close?

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta. Pic: Oli Scarff.

The Premier League transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday September 1.

What are the rules of the transfer window?

Premier League clubs cannot take more than two players on loan at a time, and no more than four across the duration of the season.

At any one time, clubs cannot take more than one player on loan from the same club.

New Leeds United signing Brenden Aaronson. Pic: LUFC.

Only one goalkeeper can be loaned out to another Premier League club at once.

Premier League clubs may not register squad lists with more than 17 players who are not 'home-grown' at the close of the window.

Clubs cannot loan out a player during the same window in which you bought him. For example, Brenden Aaronson having just arrived will not be eligible to depart on loan until January.

Who have Leeds United signed so far?

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been the subject of much interest around Europe. Pic: Alex Davidson.

Leeds United have signed 21-year-old attacker Brenden Aaronson and 24-year-old right-back right-back Rasmus Kristensen, both from RB Salzburg.

When and why were transfer windows introduced?

Transfer windows came in in 2002 in order to bring contractual stability to the football industry, preventing players from coming and going as they please by only permitting transfers during certain periods - the summer and the winter.

Can deals be done outside of the window?

Free agents can sign at any time during a season - so long as they were released by their club on or before Monday September 1.

Existing loan deals can be made permanent at any time outside of the transfer window.

When is the next opportunity to trade players?