Summer transfer plan as Leeds United given Newcastle warning

Leeds United logo on a flag.

Leeds United sealed their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening but eyes have already turned back to their Championship promotion push. The Whites take on Rotherham United at Elland Road this season and they'll be desperate to extend their unbeaten run to nine games. Ahead of that contest, we've rounded up some of the biggest headlines out there involving Leeds.

Llorente latest

AS Roma are lining up a summer move for Leeds United's Diego Llorente but, according to reports, the club are already contemplating selling him. That's because Roma reportedly have a €5million option to buy Llorente, who is half way through his second loan in the Italian capital, which provides them with the opportunity to sell Llorente on for a profit in the summer.

The plan was initially reported by La Republicca, who claim Llorente could have a number of clubs keen on his signing come the end of the season, including Paris Saint-Germain, who were linked to the defender in January. As such, TuttoMercatoWeb report Roma are keen to get the deal with Leeds over the line as soon as possible before he is made available to others.

Roma are up against it when it comes to financial fair play and the opportunity to earn a significant profit on Llorente would be a big boost for the club. Llorente has been a key man for Roma this season, making 27 appearances in all competitions and repairing his reputation after a difficult spell at Elland Road.

Leeds given stadium warning

Leeds United have been reminded of the potential challenges they may face should they opt to sell the naming rights to their Elland Road stadium. It is unclear whether the 49ers Enterprises would be willing to make such a decision in their efforts to carve out more revenue and potentially bolster the club's ability to spend elsewhere.

It's a route many clubs have gone down, but it's not always popular, as football finance expert Kieran Maguire has pointed out.

“While a naming rights deal for Elland Road has got to be conceivable, the challenge will be that Leeds fans will always call it Elland Road,” Maguire told Football Insider, after seeing San Francisco 49ers sell their Levi's Stadium naming rights for $170m last month.

“We’ve seen at other clubs such as Bolton – their ground is repeatedly referred to as the Reebok Stadium despite it having been renamed a few times. The same thing has happened at Coventry and other clubs – trying to get the name of a sponsor into the public consciousness is very difficult.