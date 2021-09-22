Summer Leeds United target Lewis O'Brien signs new long-term Huddersfield Town deal

Leeds tried to sign the 22-year-old midfielder last month but saw their bids to land his services rejected by the Terriers.

Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson claimed that United's fourth bid for the midfielder in the summer transfer window amounted to £13m but Elland Road sources say their final offer was £4m with add-ons that fell some way short of Hodgkinson's figure. They also claim Leeds ended talks after a counter offer from Huddersfield.

The midfielder has now signed a new four-year deal at the club that runs until the summer of 2025.

The YEP understands that O'Brien's new deal has a buy out clause, when his last one did not.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan told htafc.com: "It’s a very positive moment for the club, because Lewis is the perfect example of the kind of player we want to create – someone who has graduated from the Academy to the first team, becoming an important player for the club.

“Working with Lewis is a privilege for me as head coach, because he never stops working for his team or tires of trying to get better or finding solutions for us within a game.

"He has in his personality all of the values that I want in one player.”

Huddersfield's head of football operations Leigh Bromby added: “This deal shows the intent of our club, and the strategy we’re putting in place going forward.

"We want our best players to be committed to long-term contracts and hold on to our best talent – of which Lewis is 100 per cent one.

"In a business sense, it also protects the club from low offers from other sides when players begin to enter the final years of a deal.

"It’s a huge positive for Huddersfield Town.

“It goes without saying that Lewis is an incredibly talented footballer, somebody that we want at our club and somebody that we see driving us forward on the pitch.

"Lewis’ desire to underline his commitment to Town was also a huge factor in this deal being done, highlighting not only his happiness to tie his future to ours, but the positive direction our club is moving in as a whole.”

