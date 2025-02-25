Stunning new Leeds United forecast vs Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Coventry City and West Brom in Opta's fresh predicted final Championship table and points

Leeds approached Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash at second-placed Sheffield United sat two points clear of the Blades and holding a four-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Monday’s contest, though, represented a game in hand for both Leeds and Sheffield United, offering both teams a huge chance to create new big gaps. A victory for Chris Wilder’s side would have seen them displace Leeds by a point at the top of the division and also pull five points clear of Burnley.

Illan Meslier’s unfortunate own goal had the Blades on course for a 1-0 victory but Leeds produced another stunning turnaround as second-half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sealed a brilliant 3-1 success.