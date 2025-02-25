Stunning new Leeds United forecast vs Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Coventry City and West Brom in Opta's fresh predicted final Championship table and points

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:34 BST
Leeds United have pulled five points clear at the top of the pile and data experts Opta have now produced a stunning new Whites forecast in their new predicted final Championship table and points.

Leeds approached Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash at second-placed Sheffield United sat two points clear of the Blades and holding a four-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Monday’s contest, though, represented a game in hand for both Leeds and Sheffield United, offering both teams a huge chance to create new big gaps. A victory for Chris Wilder’s side would have seen them displace Leeds by a point at the top of the division and also pull five points clear of Burnley.

Illan Meslier’s unfortunate own goal had the Blades on course for a 1-0 victory but Leeds produced another stunning turnaround as second-half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe sealed a brilliant 3-1 success.

With 12 games remaining, Leeds have now pulled five points clear of Sheffield United, seven points clear of Burnley and 13 ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland in a clear breakaway top four. To say it’s looking good is an understatement and stats experts Opta have now produced a stunning new Whites forecast in their new predicted final Championship table and points. Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 40 (40.48).

1. 24th: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 40 (40.48). Photo: Danny Lawson

Predicted points: 42.

2. 23rd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 42. Photo: John Walton

Predicted points: 43.

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Predicted points: 48.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48. Photo: Nick Potts

Predicted points: 51.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 51. Photo: James Fearn

Predicted points: 51.

6. 19th: Hull City

Predicted points: 51. Photo: George Wood

