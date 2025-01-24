Stunning Leeds United verdict in bookies' new predicted final Championship table with promotion odds v Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Brom

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:14 BST
Leeds United have a three-point buffer in the Championship’s automatic promotion places – and the bookies have produced a stunning fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top of the division with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Norwich City which left Leeds one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the pile. The Blades themselves are now only two points ahead of third-placed Burnley who closed back in with a 5-0 romp at Plymouth Argyle on the same night that Leeds put away the Canaries. As part of a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland are only another two points back in fourth place. It’s tight at the top – and the bookmakers have delivered an incredible Leeds view in their new predicted final table. Here, based on the odds solely for promotion, we run through the bookies’ new predicted final table, using odds for relegation to determine positions for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-33.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-33. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-4.

2. 23rd: Hull City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-2 (but as short as 11-10 with some firms).

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-2 (but as short as 11-10 with some firms). Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Luton Town

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10-3.

6. 19th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales
