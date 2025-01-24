Daniel Farke’s Whites returned to the top of the division with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Norwich City which left Leeds one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the pile. The Blades themselves are now only two points ahead of third-placed Burnley who closed back in with a 5-0 romp at Plymouth Argyle on the same night that Leeds put away the Canaries. As part of a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland are only another two points back in fourth place. It’s tight at the top – and the bookmakers have delivered an incredible Leeds view in their new predicted final table. Here, based on the odds solely for promotion, we run through the bookies’ new predicted final table, using odds for relegation to determine positions for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.