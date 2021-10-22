The mural, which has been painted on the side of the Yorkshire Rose Pub, is in tribute to three Whites managers who have secured the club promotion over the years.

Legendary coaches Don Revie and Howard Wilkinson stand alongside current boss Marcelo Bielsa on the impressive artwork.

Local artist Phil Harris has brought the 40ft mural to life, which is based on the side of the pub on Leeds Road and has already attracted hundreds of visitors since its completion earlier in the week.

The latest Leeds United mural to be unveiled featuring Marcelo Bielsa, Don Revie and Howard Wilkinson. Pic: Getty

The artwork is the seventh mural to be completed thanks to the work of the Leeds United Supporters Trust, who executed their first one back in 2017 on Lowfields Road in tribute to the 1992 title-winning midfield.

It has been partly funded by West Yorkshire Electricals Ltd alongside LUST and a number of people from the local community.

The mural was officially unveiled late on Friday afternoon with those heavily involved in its formation joined by members from the Trust.

Phil Harris, the artist behind the mural, said: “I am so happy to have been the chosen artist on this significant project. The subject and theme really resonated with me, so I got deeply involved with the thought process behind the final design."

Jamie Grady, Director of West Yorkshire Electricals, added: "As a massive Leeds United fan I’ve been following the murals that are popping up all around the city, and when the opportunity came up for us to get involved - I was only too happy to help.

"It gives me and my company a massive sense of pride to see the final version of the mural and of course our name attached to it.”

Among other pieces the Trust have helped bring to life are the Gary Speed tribute in Bramley, Pablo Hernandez in the city centre, Lucas Radebe in Chapel Allerton, a legends tribute in Pudsey and a 'United at Home' mural near Elland Road to celebrate the return of fans.

Clair Hufton, board member at the Trust, said: "The murals continue to bring the city and the club closer together by bringing them into our local communities and not just the city centre.

"There is a real sense of pride when they are brought to life locally - like this one in Guiseley.

"Every time we post about doing another one people instantly ask when we are going to do one where they live. The great news is that some of the murals are driving business to the locations and venues such as the pubs and markets."

Alongside the added interest from passers by, the Yorkshire Rose Pub has been inundated with bookings from Whites supporters all over the world - with many of the Scandinavian supporters groups having booked in ahead of their next trip to Elland Road.

"We’ve had people turning up all the time taking pictures, we’ve had phone calls from fans all over asking to come and visit," a member of staff at the Yorkshire Rose Pub said.