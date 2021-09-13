Stuart Dallas voices Leeds United regret after Elland Road defeat to Liverpool

Elliott had to be stretchered off after suffering a serious ankle injury during the second half following a challenge from Pascal Struijk who won the ball but accidentally caught the midfielder with his trailing leg.

Struijk was eventually given a straight red card at a time when Jurgen Klopp's Reds were already 2-0 up via strikes from Mo Salah and Fabinho.

Sadio Mane added a third Liverpool goal in second half stoppage time as United's wait for a first win of the new Premier League season continued, two weeks after the 1-1 draw at Burnley before the international break.

HARD DAY: Leeds United are unable to prevent Fabinho from putting Liverpool 2-0 up in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to the Reds at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

United's Northern Ireland international Dallas admitted his side had endured a difficult afternoon and said Leeds needed to make more of the few chances created against the Reds.

The Whites squandered a good opportunity in the sixth minute when Raphinha played in Rodrigo who fired a firm shot straight at Reds 'keeper Allison, although Dallas said first and foremost his side were thinking of the injured Elliott.

"Firstly, our thoughts go to Harvey Elliott," said Dallas.

"I think on a challenge that Pascal hasn’t meant to do and it’s a horrible injury so firstly our thoughts are basically with him at this time and hopefully he recovers well from the injury and gets back to the pitch as soon as he can

"On the performance itself, I think we started the game pretty well and fed off the crowd.

"The crowd were loud and gave us a bit of a lift. We had an early chance, it was a good save by the keeper.

"After that they made it really difficult for us, they’re a quality side and they were hitting us on the counter-attack a lot of times and creating chances.

"On the whole it’s a difficult afternoon for us.

"I think you’re not going to get too many chances as clear cut at this level. Unfortunately we couldn't take one of them.

"It’s been a difficult afternoon for us and we really thought that we could build on the performance last week at Burnley.

"There was a sense of frustration after that game that we didn’t take the full three points.

"We want to make it as difficult as possible for teams coming to Elland Road to try and get a result and we haven’t been able to do that."

