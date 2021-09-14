Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season following Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

The reverse has left Leeds fourth-bottom having amassed just two points from away trips to Manchester United and Burnley plus home clashes against Everton and Liverpool.

A 5-1 hiding at Old Trafford over the opening weekend was followed by a 2-2 draw against the Toffees but Leeds then had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Clarets before the international break.

DETERMINED: Leeds United's Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas, pictured during Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.

As a newly-promoted side, United stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's Premier League return and Dallas is fully aware of the so-called 'second season syndrome' whereby sides can often find life even harder in their second season back.

But Northern Ireland international Dallas says that need not be the case with his Whites who will now look for lift off in Friday evening's clast at a Newcastle side who sit second bottom having amassed just one point.

Assessing the notion that the second season back is often more difficult, Dallas reasoned: "People tend to say that but it doesn’t have to be.

"A lot of people say that. It’s easy to say that now, looking after four games we’ve got two points, it’s easy for people to say that the second season’s always difficult.

"We’ve had a tough start to the season, there’s no getting away from that.

"We’ve got to start turning our performances into wins and hopefully that’ll start next Friday at Newcastle."

Reflecting on Sunday's 3-0 reverse against the Reds, Dallas said: "Of course a heavy defeat is never good, it’s important that we use the performance."

"We won’t change but we’ve got to be better at what we do. We’ve got to try and improve and be better.

"We can learn a lot from this, we can, but at the minute we’re really really disappointed with the result."

