Marcelo Bielsa's Whites travelled to the Etihad missing six first team players and were blown apart by Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions who had 31 attempts on goal, 15 of which were on target.

Yet United's travelling supporters kept on singing until the end and Dallas immediately moved to say sorry to the Whites fans in the Etihad stands.

The heavy reverse saw Leeds drop a place in the Premier League table to 16th and United are back in action on Saturday tea time with an Elland Road date against Arsenal.

PAINFUL NIGHT: Leeds United's Stuart Dallas chases Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne during Tuesday night's 7-0 hammering at the Etihad. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Asked what his side could learn from the City defeat, Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds: "A lot. Firstly, as a group of players, we apologise to the fans for coming here and seeing that.

"You see the fans and they stuck with us right until the end, they are an incredible support and we are thankful for that.

"We don't know how lucky we are to play for a club like this and it's difficult, everybody is hurting in there.

"But there's no pointing fingers.

"Individually, we know we made mistakes and collectively going forward we have got to take responsibility and try and take some positives although it's hard.

"But we've a huge game on Saturday, we can't feel sorry for ourselves because if we do we will get punished again."

