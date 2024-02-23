United's Northern Ireland international star remains a long term absentee as he continues on the comeback trail from a femoral fracture.

Stuart Dallas insists he is in a good place as he edges towards making a return to action for Leeds United. The versatile Northern Irishman hasn't been seen in a Leeds shirt since fracturing his femur in a Premier League clash against Manchester City at Elland Road in April 2022.

Almost two years have passed since that moment, with Dallas missing the entirety of last season and all of the current one so far. The 32-year-old has trained with Daniel Farke's first-team at points this season, though, and the hope is that he will be able to step up his recovery and make his playing return before too long.

The United manager has been keen not to push Dallas and while he has spoken regularly about his progress off the field, he hasn't gone as far as to reveal a potential return date for the Northern Ireland international. Dallas, though, sees light at the end of the tunnel and insists he is taking strides towards a comeback at the club's Thorp Arch training ground.

"I'm doing okay," Dallas said when interviewed by Sky Sports at half-time of Leeds United's home clash with Leicester City. "Obviously it's been a long time for me and it's been a difficult road, I'll be honest about that but I'm making progress.

"We're doing everything we can, we're working really hard behind the scenes, the medical staff and myself. It's been a frustrating time, a few little setbacks here and there but I'm in a good position at the minute and I'm doing the best I can to get back."