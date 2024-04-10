After spending almost two years on the sidelines through injury, Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas has made the difficult decision to call time on his playing days. The decision was announced this afternoon with a club statement being swiftly followed by an emotional open letter from Dallas to explain.
Dallas joined the Whites in 2015 from Brentford and has gone on to make 267 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Northern Irishman had a key role to play in the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019-20 campaign and he underlined his talent by excelling on the biggest stage of English football for two seasons.
Unfortunately, his career was brought to a halt in April 2022 when he fractured his femur in a clash against Manchester City at Elland Road and despite pushing to make a return over the last two years, that outing will remain his last for the Whites. Dallas will go down as a club legend for his efforts during his nine years at Elland Road and here, we take a look at some of his best bits in a Leeds shirt.