Stuart Dallas' best Leeds United moments in pictures as he prepares for emotional Elland Road farewell

Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32

By Will Jackson
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST

After spending almost two years on the sidelines through injury, Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas has made the difficult decision to call time on his playing days. The decision was announced this afternoon with a club statement being swiftly followed by an emotional open letter from Dallas to explain.

Dallas joined the Whites in 2015 from Brentford and has gone on to make 267 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Northern Irishman had a key role to play in the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019-20 campaign and he underlined his talent by excelling on the biggest stage of English football for two seasons.

Unfortunately, his career was brought to a halt in April 2022 when he fractured his femur in a clash against Manchester City at Elland Road and despite pushing to make a return over the last two years, that outing will remain his last for the Whites. Dallas will go down as a club legend for his efforts during his nine years at Elland Road and here, we take a look at some of his best bits in a Leeds shirt.

Dallas made his Leeds United debut in August 2015 against Burnley

Dallas made his Leeds United debut in August 2015 against Burnley

Celebrating with Marcus Antonsson and Kalvin Phillips after scoring against Cambridge United in 2017

Celebrating with Marcus Antonsson and Kalvin Phillips after scoring against Cambridge United in 2017

A big goal against Blackburn Rovers in February 2017 as Garry Monk's Leeds pushed to claim a Championship play-off spot.

A big goal against Blackburn Rovers in February 2017 as Garry Monk's Leeds pushed to claim a Championship play-off spot.

A first league goal under Marcelo Bielsa came in a 1-0 win over Reading in November 2018.

A first league goal under Marcelo Bielsa came in a 1-0 win over Reading in November 2018.

Automatic promotion wasn't to be in Marcelo Bielsa's first season with the club.

Automatic promotion wasn't to be in Marcelo Bielsa's first season with the club.

Dallas had Elland Road dreaming as he opened the scoring against Derby County in the 2018-19 Championship play-offs. He scored a second against the Rams but Leeds couldn't do enough to get to Wembley.

Dallas had Elland Road dreaming as he opened the scoring against Derby County in the 2018-19 Championship play-offs. He scored a second against the Rams but Leeds couldn't do enough to get to Wembley.

