After spending almost two years on the sidelines through injury, Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas has made the difficult decision to call time on his playing days. The decision was announced this afternoon with a club statement being swiftly followed by an emotional open letter from Dallas to explain.

Dallas joined the Whites in 2015 from Brentford and has gone on to make 267 appearances for the club in all competitions. The Northern Irishman had a key role to play in the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019-20 campaign and he underlined his talent by excelling on the biggest stage of English football for two seasons.

Unfortunately, his career was brought to a halt in April 2022 when he fractured his femur in a clash against Manchester City at Elland Road and despite pushing to make a return over the last two years, that outing will remain his last for the Whites. Dallas will go down as a club legend for his efforts during his nine years at Elland Road and here, we take a look at some of his best bits in a Leeds shirt.

1 . Dallas made his Leeds United debut in August 2015 against Burnley Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating with Marcus Antonsson and Kalvin Phillips after scoring against Cambridge United in 2017 Photo Sales

3 . A big goal against Blackburn Rovers in February 2017 as Garry Monk's Leeds pushed to claim a Championship play-off spot. Photo Sales

4 . A first league goal under Marcelo Bielsa came in a 1-0 win over Reading in November 2018. Photo Sales

5 . Automatic promotion wasn't to be in Marcelo Bielsa's first season with the club. Photo Sales