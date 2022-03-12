Bamford made his comeback after three months out with a variety of injury setbacks when coming on just before the hour mark of Thursday night's hosting of Aston Villa.

Fifth-bottom Leeds were 1-0 down at the time to a Philippe Coutinho opener and the visitors added further strikes from Matty Cash and Calum Chambers to condemn United to their sixth Premier League defeat in a row.

Leeds have now conceded 24 goals in their last seven games and centre-back Struijk admits United must work on preventing their number of concessions.

Pascal Struijk, above, by the return of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

But the Whites have also failed to score in their last four games and Struijk is optimistic that the return of last season's top scorer Bamford can result in a change of fortunes in attack.

"Of course he's really important," said Struijk to Amazon Prime Video of Bamford.

"As you saw last season, he brings goals and that's also a point we are lacking right now.

"We are not scoring so I'm really happy that he's back and hopefully he can get some goals in."

Thursday's reverse in new boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge left Leeds fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone but having played two games more than third-bottom Burnley.

Fourth-bottom Everton, who are one point behind Leeds, have played three games less.

Leeds also have a considerably worse goal difference of minus 35.

Pressed on the issue of Leeds conceding 24 goals in their last seven games, Struijk admitted: "Of course it's something that's really big.

"We should not be conceding so many goals so it's something that we have to look out for in the future."

Asked if Leeds would need a different approach in Sunday's clash against bottom-of-the-table Norwich at Elland Road, Struijk reasoned: "I think it's up to the gaffer, our game plan and what we are going to do.

"But of course we have to be positive going forward and get 100 per cent."