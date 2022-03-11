Leeds United's Pascal Struijk cites main problem in Aston Villa loss and faces up to big issue
Pascal Struijk said Leeds United had to stay positive but cited a key issue in the early stages of Thursday night's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.
Fifth-bottom Leeds took in new head coach Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge against Villa but the Whites were readily swept aside as Philippe Coutinho, Matty Cash and Calum Chambers all bagged a goal apiece.
Leeds have now conceded 24 goals in their last seven games and Struijk reflected on United's poor recent defensive record but also a problem in the early stages against Steven Gerrard's side.
Asked what was lacking in a post-match interview on Amazon Prime Video, Struik said: "I think the team spirit really.
"From the first minute, we won the first duel after 20 something minutes.
"That can't really happen so it's really important for us that as a team we get to 100 per cent and do better than this."
The defeat left Leeds just two points clear of the drop zone but having played two games more than third-bottom Burnley and three more than fourth-bottom Everton who are just one point adrift of the Whites.
Pressed whether there was too much emotion going into the game after five-straight losses, Struijk said: "We don't let it get to us. Of course you are aware but it doesn't get to us.
"We just have to keep a positive mind and try and go forward and get some points."
Asked about United conceding 24 goals in their last seven games and how much of an issue that was, Struijk admitted: "Of course it's something that's really big.
"We should not be conceding so many goals so it's something that we have to look out for in the future."
