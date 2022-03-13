Strong view taken on Leeds United versus Norwich City outcome as survival prediction changes

The Whites were predicted to be relegated before Saturday's games, ahead of which Leeds were third favourites to go down.

But the market changed following Burnley's 2-0 defeat at Brentford, after which the Clarets swapped places with Leeds who are now fourth favourites for the drop and a best priced 14-9 to go down.

Today's visitors Norwich (1-25), Watford (2-17) and Burnley (21-20) are currently predicted to be playing Championship football next term and Leeds are odds on across the board to end a run of six consecutive defeats with victory against the Canaries today.

CLEAR FAVOURITE: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a strong market leader to score first in today's Premier League clash against Norwich City at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Jesse Marsch's Whites are no bigger than 4-6 whereas Norwich can be backed at 5s and the draw is on offer at 10-3.

Even with Tyler Roberts out injured, Leeds are responsible for the first six players in the first scorer market which is headed by Patrick Bamford at 18-5.

Raphinha is next at 5s, followed by Joe Gelhardt (11-2), Rodrigo (23-4), Sam Greenwood (23-4) and Dan James (13-2).

Teemu Pukki is rated by far the most potent Canaries threat and the Finland international is 15-2 to open the scoring but followed by three more Whites men in Jack Harrison (17-2), Crysencio Summerville (10s) and Stuart McKinstry (10s).

Norwich's Joshua Sargent is then 12s, followed by team mate Milot Rashica who is the same price as no goalscorer at 14s.

Christos Tzolis (37-2), Kieran Dowell (16s) and Jonathan Rowe (17s) are the next Canaries players on the list but Leeds to win either 1-0 or 2-0 (both 43-5) is rated the most likely outcome.