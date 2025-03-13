Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Millwall offered Leeds the chance to reclaim top spot and kick clear of key automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley after Tuesday’s results. The Blades , Clarets and also fourth-placed Sunderland were all held to draws on Tuesday and Leeds took full advantage by recording a 2-0 win against Millwall.

With just nine games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United in pole position and four points ahead of third-placed Burnley as part of a new cushion in the division's automatic promotion places. It’s led to a very strong new Whites view from the bookmakers in their fresh predicted final Championship table and odds. Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.