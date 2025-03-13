Strong new Leeds United verdict vs Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland in bookies' fresh predicted final Championship table after Millwall win

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 13th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
Leeds United are back on top – and the bookies have formed a strong fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final Championship table.

Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of Millwall offered Leeds the chance to reclaim top spot and kick clear of key automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley after Tuesday’s results. The Blades, Clarets and also fourth-placed Sunderland were all held to draws on Tuesday and Leeds took full advantage by recording a 2-0 win against Millwall.

With just nine games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United in pole position and four points ahead of third-placed Burnley as part of a new cushion in the division's automatic promotion places. It’s led to a very strong new Whites view from the bookmakers in their fresh predicted final Championship table and odds. Here is the full new rundown in reverse order.

Relegation odds: 1-5.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-5. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-7.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-7. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5-4.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-4. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 13-8.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 2-1.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-1.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 4-1. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
