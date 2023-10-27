Strong Leeds United verdict reached after setback with new predicted finish and derby forecast
Daniel Farke’s Whites fell to their third defeat of the Championship season in Wednesday night’s clash at Stoke and the bookmakers have formed a firm opinion on Leeds in the short and longer term. Farke’s side will return to action with Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Huddersfield Town and the bookmakers strongly expect the Whites to bounce back with a victory.
Leeds are heavily odds on with every firm and no bigger than 2-5 but as short as 3-10 to take all three points whereas fourth-bottom Huddersfield can be backed at 17-2. The draw is on offer at 9-2 and Leeds have the first ten players in the first scorer market in which Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford are 9-2 joint favourites. Danny Ward is rated the chief Terriers threat but as big as 14-1 to net the game’s first goal.
Wednesday night’s defeat at Stoke saw third-placed Leeds fall nine points behind Ipswich Town and a fresh verdict has been formed on the division’s predicted finishing positions. United’s title odds lengthened after the defeat out to 9-1 and Leeds are now almost three times the price that second favourites Ipswich are at 7-2.
Leaders Leicester City are now 1-2 to win the league and expected by the bookmakers to go up as champions, joined by Ipswich in the division’s second automatic promotion spot. But Leeds are still rated comfortably third best and predicted for a third-placed finish by the oddsmakers en route to winning the play-offs.
The Whites are streets ahead as third favourites for promotion at 11-10 and are only marginally behind Ipswich in that market at 4-5. Leicester are now as short as 1-7 to go up. Southampton are fourth favourites for the division but well behind Leeds at 33-1. Middlesbrough are next at 50-1, followed by West Brom at 100s.