Strong Leeds United under-23s team faces Manchester United 23s as Jamie Shackleton starts

Jamie Shackleton is the most experienced first team player in the XI and is joined by Charlie Cresswell, Lewis Bate, Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood.

Liam McCarron, Stuart McKinstry and Jack Jenkins also start, the line up completed by Nohan Kenneh, Max Dean and 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

The latter trio are the only players in the XI who have not featured for the first team.

STARTING: Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Joe Gelhardt is not involved, the teen star being held back with a view to Friday's Premier League clash at Wolves

The contest will present a second game in charge for new boss Taylor who has been appointed as interim head coach of the 23s following former boss Mark Jackson's move into Jesse Marsch's senior backroom team.

Taylor's tenure began with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town last week in the Premier League Cup, a result which sealed a place in the last 16 and a trip to West Ham United.

Tuesday's game against the Red Devils now presents a first league game in charge for Taylor whose side are fourth-bottom in the Premier League Two Division One table.

The young Whites are just two points clear of the drop zone but both second-bottom Chelsea and third-bottom Blackburn Rovers have a game in hand.

The Red Devils sit fifth and Shola Shoretire, Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho and Zidane Iqbal are the biggest names in their line up whilst Charlie Savage, son of Robbie Savage, is on the bench.

Leeds United under-23s: Klaesson, Shackleton, Kenneh, Cresswell, McCarron, Bate, Jenkins, Summerville, McKinstry, Greenwood, Dean. Subs: Van den Heuvel, Moore, Miller, Allen, Gray.

Referee: Thomas Kirk.