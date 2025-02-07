A new demand in Leeds United’s season is expected as the Whites eye promotion to the Premier League.

A very strong Leeds United call has been made with an additional demand firmly expected amid the club’s quest for promotion.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have pulled five points clear at the top of the Championship table and attention now turns to the FA Cup with Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Millwall.

Successfully navigating a way past the Lions would put the club into the fifth round of the competition and create an extra fixture in the midst of 15 more games that will decide whether Leeds seal automatic promotion.

As part of another strong Whites call, the bookmakers firmly expect both to happen, Farke’s Whites very strong odds-on favourites to get past the Lions and predicted to do so inside 90 minutes.

A draw would send the game to extra time and penalties if needed but the bookies don’t see that happening, Leeds no bigger than 8-15 to get the job done in normal time and as short as 2-5 with some firms. Alex Neil’s visitors can be backed at 15-2 to triumph inside 90 minutes and the dreaded draw is on offer at 17-5.

Leeds are 9-1 to win in extra time and 12s to go through on penalties whereas the Lions can be backed at 14s to win on spot kicks and 28s in extra time.

But however it is achieved, the bookmakers are convinced Leeds are heading for the competition’s last 16, Farke’s Whites no bigger than 1-5 to go through and as short as 1-6 with some firms.

Ties in the FA Cup fifth round will take place over the weekend of Saturday, March 1 - the day Leeds are due to host West Brom in a Championship lunchtime kick-off.

Progression in the cup would likely lead to that game being shoved to a midweek slot.