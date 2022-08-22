Striker 'massive' for Jesse Marsch and Leeds United after choosing to ignore natural inclination
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has lauded Rodrigo for hitting something akin to the form of his life.
Sunday's win over Chelsea brought the Spaniard's fourth goal of the season and what's more he wore the captain's armband at Elland Road.
Marsch says the striker's dedication to the cause made it a natural decision to make Rodrigo captain in the absence of Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford.
"He's been massive," said Marsch.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings and match pictures as Whites blitz Blues
-
2
'Totally cheap and unnecessary' - Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel not crediting Leeds United for Elland Road win
-
3
Leeds United fans deliver 'split' verdict on Whites win against Chelsea
-
4
Leeds United 'reject new bid' in excess of £20m for in-form attacker despite improved offer
-
5
'Americans can play too' - Leeds United star's defiant message after Chelsea win
"He's been all in. He's been getting better every day. Every week. He's committed at the highest level. He was the captain, rightfully so."
The American has previously admitted that his and Rodrigo's relationship has not always been easy and on Sunday revealed a suspicion that his forward's natural inclination is not to press for 90 minutes.
But sticking to the game plan is evidently paying off for Rodrigo and others.
"I think I've said I've enjoyed working with him since I've been here," said Marsch.
"He's been very positive. He's tried to do and implement the things that I've asked of him. I know that sometimes he doesn't always want to do the things, that he doesn't want to run the whole game and he doesn't want to have to commit himself, but I think they're all finding that if they do it together there's an infectiousness to playing this way. So the more we can do that, I think the more we can create belief and understanding then again, the goal will be to continue to grow and get better."
In goalscoring terms, though, Rodrigo's form couldn't be much better. With just three games gone he's already just two goals shy of last season's tally and three short of the seven netted in his debut campaign.
"I think he's potentially in the form of his life," said the head coach.
"I think we have a bunch of guys right now: Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson - you could go down the list, guys that are playing at a really, really high level right now. So that's always a good sign when individuals are playing well, when the group is clear with their roles and tactics. When we're flexible in the way we want to do things then you can start to feel like we can have real potential."