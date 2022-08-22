Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday's win over Chelsea brought the Spaniard's fourth goal of the season and what's more he wore the captain's armband at Elland Road.

Marsch says the striker's dedication to the cause made it a natural decision to make Rodrigo captain in the absence of Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford.

"He's been massive," said Marsch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's been all in. He's been getting better every day. Every week. He's committed at the highest level. He was the captain, rightfully so."

The American has previously admitted that his and Rodrigo's relationship has not always been easy and on Sunday revealed a suspicion that his forward's natural inclination is not to press for 90 minutes.

But sticking to the game plan is evidently paying off for Rodrigo and others.

"I think I've said I've enjoyed working with him since I've been here," said Marsch.

GAME PLAN - Jesse Marsch says Rodrigo might not always want to run for an entire game but sticking to the game plan is paying off for the Leeds United top goalscorer, who captained the side against Chelsea. Pic: Getty

"He's been very positive. He's tried to do and implement the things that I've asked of him. I know that sometimes he doesn't always want to do the things, that he doesn't want to run the whole game and he doesn't want to have to commit himself, but I think they're all finding that if they do it together there's an infectiousness to playing this way. So the more we can do that, I think the more we can create belief and understanding then again, the goal will be to continue to grow and get better."

In goalscoring terms, though, Rodrigo's form couldn't be much better. With just three games gone he's already just two goals shy of last season's tally and three short of the seven netted in his debut campaign.

"I think he's potentially in the form of his life," said the head coach.