Leeds United’s under-21s were also in action on Friday night.

A Whites attacker made a repeat impact as Leeds United’s youngsters continued their unbeaten start to the season on Friday night.

As Daniel Farke’s first team took on Championship hosts Sheffield Wednesday, Scott Gardner’s under-21s took in their first home game of the new Premier League Two season the same night against Aston Villa at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

With 39 minutes on the clock, Luca Thomas made it two converted penalties from his last two games when coolly converting a spot kick after Cian Coleman was bundled to the ground in the box.

Despite a barrage of Villa chances, Leeds looked set to record a first win of the new campaign but the visitors finally equalised in the 79th minute through substitute Charlie Lutz whose strike sealed a 1-1 draw.

Leeds United under-21s: Mahady, Cresswell, Ferguson, Toulson, Mullen, Lopata-White (C), Richards (Render 46, Moore 75), Coleman, Thomas, Chadwick (McFadden 67), Vincent. Subs not used: Baird, Monteiro.

Aston Villa: Lewis, Pierre, Patterson, Smith, Amundsen-Day, Alcock (C), Young (Jimoh-Aloba 65), Borland, Moore (Lutz 74), Wilson (Katsukunya 86), Broggio (Richards 65). Subs not used: Proctor.