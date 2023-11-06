'Streets ahead' - Leeds United fans on top-two prediction, Bielsa comment and stand-out player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Friday night’s “special” 1-0 victory at the Championship’s leaders with a top-two prediction and Marcelo Bielsa comment plus praise for a "stand-out" Whites man.

KEITH INGHAM

I’d tried to mute my expectations on Friday as I settled down with a drink to watch the game at The King Power stadium. If Leeds played as I knew they could maybe the massive gap could be reined in by three points. At the end I was running around the house much to the bemusement of my partner Julie. It was that good to celebrate a vital win and believe me it was definitely worth the celebration.

SPECIAL MEMORY: Provided by Leeds United's win at Leicester City as Georginio Rutter, centre, and his Whites teammates race away to celebrate scoring what would prove the only goal of the game in Friday night's Championship clash at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

In the first 10 minutes or so Leeds should have been two up. First Joel Piroe curled an effort wide of the post then Georginio Rutter got his legs mixed up as he broke into the area. The only goal of the game came from a Daniel James corner. Sam Byram’s header was saved but Georginio knocked the ball into the empty net.

The celebrations will live long in the memory of the fans who were lucky enough to be there, every player celebrated the goal. It was pretty special. There was one last twist in the game. In the dying seconds of injury time, Meslier somehow pulled out a wonder save to deny Dewsbury-Hall’s header. It takes a really special effort to take on and beat a team that had won nine straight games. For me, the stand-out performance was from Glen Kamara. He was superb in the midfield.

Man of the match: Glen Kamara.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, the YEP Jury lived up to its reputation again! No-one predicted Leeds would win this one! Most, including me, thought the best we might get was a draw. We know what we need to do in future jurors! This was a totally professional performance from Leeds.

The press was higher and stronger than ever and we crushed the pace and impetus out of this Leicester side. The defence was superb, particularly Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk who were immense. Even on the left, where Sam Byram had a torrid first half against Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira, we eventually sorted out a system to cope.

The press from Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe was superb and meant that we were happy for the Foxes to have the ball since they could do very little with it – one strike on target all night and that was brilliantly saved by Illan Meslier in the dying seconds. There can be no doubt now that we are at least as good as the top two and they and Leeds now look miles ahead of the rest. Now we need to prove it week in, week out, starting by sending Plymouth home with nothing next Saturday.

Man of the match: Pascal Struik.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United achieved an almost complete performance against the runaway leaders of the Championship. Although Archie Gray and Sam Byram had their hands full coping with the lively wide men Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, they kept the Foxes at bay except when the tricky Fatawu rattled the bar with a blistering drive.

Just as they had done at the beginning of the game, United came out fighting in the second half, pinning the Foxes back. The breakthrough came just after the hour when Sam Byram’s powerful header from a Dan James corner was parried away by Mads Hermansen in the Leicester goal. The ball fell to the feet of the grateful Georginio Rutter who performed the simplest of tap-ins before wheeling around to celebrate with his team-mates.

The Whites held firm as the game edged towards its conclusion but a team like Leicester don’t accept defeat easily. In stoppage time, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall rose above Luke Ayling at the far post and headed the ball towards the top corner. Illan Meslier acrobatically tipped the ball away and was congratulated as if he’d saved a penalty in a shootout.Man of the match: Glen Kamara.

NEIL GREWER

What a game. These are the best two teams in the league – streets ahead of the rest and I expect the season will end with both promoted and Leicester pipping Leeds to the title. It was a great team performance with all elements playing a part and working for the team.

Illan Meslier only had one save to make (but what a save), such was the dominance of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon who dealt efficiently with everything thrown at them. The full-backs were the most pressured and certainly in the winger/full-backs battles Leicester were the more productive with Sam Byram in particular having a difficult first half.

Both full-backs were better in the second period and some of Archie Gray’s composure and pass selection under pressure was certainly impressive for a 17-year-old. In midfield, Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara were exceptional and had the measure of their quality counterparts and Ilia Gruev slotted in well when introduced. The forwards encountered probably the best defence they will encounter this season and consequently were less productive than recently, but the effort and ingenuity remained.

Man of the match: Glen Kamara.

ANDY RHODES

Although there are 31 games still to play in this Championship season, I doubt whether we’ll see a better Leeds United performance than we witnessed on Friday night. To a man, every player was outstanding and executed their job perfectly. For a while, the game looked to be in the balance but, after things settled down, United appeared to be the more comfortable side.

Of course, Leeds had to soak up pressure and, when they did, Crysencio Summerville was also there as the out ball. Much of the battle was contested between the midfielders, with Glen Kamara and Ethan Ampadu heavily involved. Three points would be just the one if not for Illan Meslier’s superb stop at the end. He was criticised by many last season but he appears to have rediscovered his confidence under Daniel Farke.

The Leeds United players, the fans and the management haven’t had this sense of togetherness since the Marcelo Bielsa days. Under Farke, the Whites are again building something special.