'Strange things' - Liam Cooper issues Leeds United message to supporters and points to big hope

Captain Liam Cooper has issued a Leeds United message to the club’s supporters and outlined his big hope in bidding for last day survival.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th May 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read

Second-bottom Leeds are hosting Tottenham Hotspur knowing that only a victory coupled with slip-ups for both Everton and Leicester City would see the Whites avoid relegation. Writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme, Cooper has issued an apology to United’s “amazing” fans but highlighted last season’s final day great escape at Brentford as a reason for hope.

"We all appreciate it has been a tough season for everyone, especially you the supporters,” wrote Cooper. “I want to say a massive thank you on behalf of the team for your support at home and away, right across the country. You are amazing and we’re sorry your backing hasn’t been rewarded.

"Finally, today, we know we have to win. We know our destiny is out of our own hands, as it was on the final day of last season and strange things can happen in football. Ultimately our sole focus is on ourselves and trying to get the three points and we can now only control what we can control. Everyone out there on the pitch this afternoon will be doing everything possible to get the win.”

MESSAGE: From Liam Cooper to Leeds United's fans. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.MESSAGE: From Liam Cooper to Leeds United's fans. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
