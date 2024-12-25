The games are about to come thick and fast with Boxing Day’s 8pm kick-off at Stoke quickly followed by another Championship away day through Sunday evening’s clash at Derby County. Leeds then face Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on New Year’s Day before a Saturday afternoon trip to Hull City three days later. Squad depth could be key but five men are out of Boxing Day’s clash at Stoke although a potential sixth absentee appears to have been avoided. Following the pre-match press conferences of both Whites boss Daniel Farke and opposite number Narcis Pelach, here, we run through the injury news from both sides with five out and two doubts but five men ‘back’.