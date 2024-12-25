Stoke City v Leeds United fresh injury news with fears allayed over star but 5 out and 2 doubts

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT
Leeds United face the first of back-to-back Festive away games with Boxing Day’s evening clash at Stoke City – for which seven players are out or doubts but with fears allayed over a star man.

The games are about to come thick and fast with Boxing Day’s 8pm kick-off at Stoke quickly followed by another Championship away day through Sunday evening’s clash at Derby County. Leeds then face Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on New Year’s Day before a Saturday afternoon trip to Hull City three days later. Squad depth could be key but five men are out of Boxing Day’s clash at Stoke although a potential sixth absentee appears to have been avoided. Following the pre-match press conferences of both Whites boss Daniel Farke and opposite number Narcis Pelach, here, we run through the injury news from both sides with five out and two doubts but five men ‘back’.

1. Max Wober (doubt)

Wober was a doubt for the weekend's clash against Oxford due to fresh knee problems and the Austrian international defender failed to make the matchday squad. It remains to be seen if he is back on Boxing Day as there was no update on Wober at boss Daniel Farke's pre-Stoke press conference. Photo: George Wood

Stoke's experienced Republic of Ireland international left back Stevens has missed his side's last five five games with a calf injury but the 34-year-old has a chance of featuring against Leeds. There is, though, doubt about his participation with Stevens being assessed both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

2. Enda Stevens (doubt/back)

Stoke's experienced Republic of Ireland international left back Stevens has missed his side's last five five games with a calf injury but the 34-year-old has a chance of featuring against Leeds. There is, though, doubt about his participation with Stevens being assessed both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Photo: Gareth Copley

Sent off against Leeds in last season's 1-0 defeat at Elland Road, Pearson needed off-season surgery on a hamstring injury which has kept him out since April. The 29-year-old midfielder recently suffered a minor setback in his recovery, just as he was looking to resume training. Boss Narcis Pelach said at the end of last week that Stoke would now have to wait a little bit longer, maybe six or seven days than was expected.

3. Ben Pearson (out)

Sent off against Leeds in last season's 1-0 defeat at Elland Road, Pearson needed off-season surgery on a hamstring injury which has kept him out since April. The 29-year-old midfielder recently suffered a minor setback in his recovery, just as he was looking to resume training. Boss Narcis Pelach said at the end of last week that Stoke would now have to wait a little bit longer, maybe six or seven days than was expected. Photo: Mike Egerton

A big blow for Stoke. The club's Netherlands under-21s international winger is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a medial knee ligament injury suffered in last weekend's draw with Cardiff City. One of four Stoke players out.

4. Million Manhoef (out)

A big blow for Stoke. The club's Netherlands under-21s international winger is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a medial knee ligament injury suffered in last weekend's draw with Cardiff City. One of four Stoke players out. Photo: Molly Darlington

Stoke's Northern Ireland international midfielder Thompson is out with a groin injury and has not been training of late.

5. Jordan Thompson (out)

Stoke's Northern Ireland international midfielder Thompson is out with a groin injury and has not been training of late. Photo: Nigel French

One of two Leeds players definitely out, Whites left back Firpo suffering a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at home to Derby County at the start of this month, Firpo facing four to six weeks out.

6. Junior Firpo (out)

One of two Leeds players definitely out, Whites left back Firpo suffering a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at home to Derby County at the start of this month, Firpo facing four to six weeks out. Photo: Lewis Storey

