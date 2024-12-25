Stoke City reveal 'high-octane' pre-match entertainment plan for Leeds United's Boxing Day visit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stoke City confirmed their plans for pre-match entertainment revealing a new lights show, dubbed 'high-octane', will take place 20 minutes before kick-off.
Thursday evening's fixture is scheduled to get underway at 8pm, however supporters have been urged to be in their seats by 7:40pm so not to miss out on the pre-game entertainment, which is five minutes in length.
A statement on the Potters' official website on Christmas Eve read: "Stoke City’s bet365 Stadium will host a new lightshow prior to the Boxing Day battle with Leeds United.
"The show will precede kick-off in ST4 and will provide around five minutes of high-octane entertainment combining flashing lights and music.
"Supporters are advised to take their seats by 7.40pm, 20 minutes prior to the scheduled kick-off, in order to watch it. There will also be a handful of brief flickers of strobe lighting as the players walk onto the field of play.
"Revolving under-bowl lighting may also be utilised for a short period immediately after the final whistle."
Supporters with photosensitive disorders and sensitivity to strobe lighting have also been advised to remain in the stadium concourses until the show has finished at approximately 7:45pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.